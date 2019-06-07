Home

Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Mary Kathryn Phillips, 86, of Glencoe, who died Wednesday. The Rev. Vince Whittington will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery.
Mrs. Phillips was born in Double Springs and moved to Glencoe as a child, where she married and spent her entire adult life. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Glencoe, and her hobbies included sewing, crafting, gardening. She was employed by Miss Martha Originals. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by husband, Joe Phillips; parents, Ray and Velma Blanton and brother, Hoyt Blanton.
She is survived by son, Keith (Suzanne) Phillips; grandson, Zachary (Trina) Phillips; great grandchildren, Chloe and Bryant Phillips; step-grandchildren, Emily and Tyler Johnson, Jessica Simpson; and sisters, Bobbie (Wendell) Hicks and Joyce Luker.
Pallbearers will be Wendell Ray Hicks, Paul Hicks, Tyler Johnson and Lance Brown.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 7, 2019
