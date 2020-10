Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Mary's life story with friends and family

Share Mary's life story with friends and family

Mary L. Key

Gadsden - Mary L. Key, 86, of Gadsden, passed away Saturday October 24, 2020.

Memorial Services will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 3 P.M at Mt.

Zion Baptist Church East Gadsden

Pastor Z. Andre' Huff officiating

Due to covid-19 everyone is ask to wear mask Arrangements under the direction of: West Gadsden Funeral home 256-549-0004



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store