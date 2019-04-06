Home

Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel
Attalla, AL
Mary Lane Kitchens McMahan entered into Eternal Rest on April 4, 2019, at the age of 88.
Funeral Service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel, Attalla, Alabama, with Brother Larry Garrard officiating.
Mrs. McMahan was a member of Cox Chapel Methodist Church, Attalla, Alabama, for a few years and loved it until she could no longer drive that far.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph McMahan; and son, Bryon McMahan, Attalla, Alabama. She was also preceded in death by her parents, George and Zinker Kitchens; brother, Willie George Kitchens, Youngsville, Louisiana; and sisters: Marie Savage, Pell City, Alabama; Elise Cox, Ragland, Alabama; and Azalee George, Port Arthur, Texas.
She is survived by daughter, Brenda (Butch) Brown, Rainbow City, Alabama; son, Keith (Donna) McMahan, Longwood, Florida; grandchildren: Ginger (Mike) Young, Southside, Alabama; Brandon (Janan) Brown, Hesperus, Colorado; David McMahan, Longwood, Florida; Megan (Andrew) Johnson, Gadsden, Alabama; Tony (Charlene) Mize, Boaz, Alabama; great grandchildren: Blake and Austin Young, Southside, Alabama; Trae, Ciera and Troy Brown, Hesperus, Colorado; Braxton Johnson, Gadsden, Alabama; step-great-grandson, Ian Campbell, Hesperus, Colorado; and one great-great-grandchild, Kylen Campbell.
Much love goes out to mother's special nephew who was like a son to her, Wayne Kitchens, Crossville, Alabama.
Pallbearers will be great-grandsons and family members.
Special thanks to Shepherd's Cove Hospice inpatient facility, Albertville, Alabama, for their love and care for mother.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 6, 2019
