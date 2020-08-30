Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Village Chapel for Mary Lee Rector, 74, Gadsden, who went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 28, 2020. Pastor Janette Green will officiate. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Mary was a faithful believer in Christ with a heart of servitude. She used every aspect of her life to shine as light for Jesus. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister, who sacrificed a lot for her family. She worked as a beautician and was the owner and operator of Mary's Beauty Shop for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Terry Rector; parents, Amos and Odeale Burk; and sister, Jenny Lou Ellis.
Mary is survived by her children, Elaine Beard (Yancey Walker), Leon (Sherrie) Rector, and Matthew (Lisa) Rector; five grandchildren; siblings, Joyce Stocks, Bertie Owens, Walter Burk, and Claude Burk; best friend, Rita Mayo; and a host of extended family and friends.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Special thanks to the staffs of Northside Healthcare and Kindred Hospice; and also to her church family from Attalla Bible Church of God.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until the time of the service.