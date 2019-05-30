|
|
Mrs. Mary Lou Bramblett Hanson, age 85, of Tallapoosa, GA, passed away May 22, 2019. She was born March 8, 1934, in Altoona, AL, to the late Eugene and Buna Mae Smith Bramblett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James Hanson.
Mary met the love of her life at age 16 in Gadsden, AL, when George moved across the street. Both say it was love at first sight. George soon thereafter enlisted in the US Navy, where the two continued to write letters to each other. George told Mary "to have her wedding shoes on" next time he came home, and she did just that, and they married on July 19, 1952.
Mary was saved at a young age. She lived a life that proclaimed and exemplified Christ's love to everyone she met daily. She was a faithful member of FBC Tallapoosa and loved her Sunday School Class dearly.
Mary loved singing every Gospel hymn and counted them all as her favorite. Her other interests were serving others around her – mainly by passing out her favorite candy to anyone she met. To know Mary was to see her genuine love for others and to fall in love with her instantly. However, other than Christ, her greatest devotion was to her family; mainly her husband, whom she cherished.
Mrs. Hanson is survived by her loving husband of 66 and ¾ years, George Hanson, of Tallapoosa; daughters and sons-in-law, Charlotte and Jim Longshore of Bremen, Diane and Mitch Gray of Tallapoosa, and Jamie and Chris Armstrong of Chesapeake, VA; son and daughters-in-law, Brenda Hanson and Josh and Amanda Hanson, all of Tallapoosa; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Buna Jean Bramblett of Tucson, AZ, and Thelma Cleland of Gadsden, AL; and brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Pat Bramblett, also of Gadsden, AL.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. May 26, 2019, from Tallapoosa First Baptist Church, with Rev. Mike Casey and Rev. Terry Barnes officiating. Music was provided by M. J. Hendricker, Jamie Armstrong, Eddie Hulsey and Robin Abney. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Chris Longshore, Brian Longshore, Jason Oswalt, Brandon Kennedy, Stuart Herrin and Jeff Reece. Honorary pallbearers were Alex Gray, Sean Armstrong, Seth Armstrong, Dr. Gary Hendricker, Phillip Eidson, Shane Smith and Dylan Jones. Interment followed in Rainbow Memorial Gardens in Gadsden, AL.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.com.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 30, 2019