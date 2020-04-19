|
|
Services for Mary Malinda Muskett Warren, 97, of Starkville, Mississippi, were held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park, Tuscaloosa. Mrs. Warren passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
She was born Dec. 4, 1922, in Gadsden, to the late William Arden Muskett and Lula Mae (Yeager) Muskett.
Mary was a majorette for Emma Sansom High School in Gadsden. She served in the Marine Corps from 1944-1946 for the Pentagon. Mary married Charles E. Warren in 1947. Both were rabid fans of the University of Alabama, "Roll Tide." Mary also enjoyed gardening. Her daughter Debi described her mother as a beautiful, giving person.
Mrs. Warren was a lifelong Methodist and a recognized woman of God. She was a member of Aldersgate Methodist Church in Starkville, Mississippi. The church renamed the Ladies' Circle group "Women at the Gate" to "The Mary Warren Women at the Gate" Circle.
Left to cherish her memory are son, Doug Warren; grandson, Rush Valentine III (Kristen); and great-granddaughter, Mary Shelton Valentine; granddaughter, Mary Malinda Valentine Hill (Tyler); and great-granddaughter, Halie Hill; sister, Betty Muskett Hawkins; nephews, Jim Muskett and Ralph Muskett; and nieces, Marilyn Muskett and Barbara Pemberton.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Warren; daughter, Deborah Warren Valentine (Rush Valentine); sisters, Willie Mae Muskett Boles, Annie Joe Muskett Banholzer, Lula Francis Muskett Davies; and brothers, Pastor Thomas Israel Muskett, Virgil D. Muskett, Robert Franklin Muskett and James Raymond Muskett.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 19, 2020