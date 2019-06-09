|
|
Mary McCary Garrard was called home early on the morning of Friday, June 7, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born (or found under a stump, according to her dad) on Jan. 26, 1928 to Tom and Laura McCary in Broom Town, Alabama. She was the second oldest of 10 brothers and sisters.
The family invites all who knew and loved her to gather with us Monday at Crestwood Funeral Home in Gadsden. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon. Funeral services will follow immediately.
Mary was a very proud and beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. Her family meant more to her than anything. She exhibited unconditional love to every person she met. We were enormously blessed to have her as our guiding light and matriarch. We were her life's work and her favorite hobby, and goodness, did we keep her busy and praying. She was simply Maw Maw to everyone that met her and all the friends that her kids and grandkids brought home over the years. Our loss is tremendous, but we know that she is whole and healed with her Lord.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Floyd M Garrard. She was also preceded in death by her son, Roy Garrard; brothers, Henry, Gene, L.D. and R.C. McCary; and sisters, Paula Williamson and Ann Fordham.
She leaves behind to carry on her legacy: son, Floyd Garrard Jr. and Kathy; daughter, Pamela Tidwell; grandchildren, Jennifer Croker (Jeremy), Laura Lis (Scott Payne), Jeremy Couch, Sara Self (Matt), Mallory Taylor (Zack), DJ Garrard and Brandon Garrard; great-grandchildren, Devin, Shawnna, Jeffery, Caitlin, Christopher and Kassie.
She will also be greatly missed by her sisters, Lois Winters, Ivaline McCary and Dot Robertson; special friends, Margaret and Jerry Butler, Marlena Smith; chosen daughter, Donna Johnson, David Morgan; as well as a host of nieces and nephews; and most assuredly, by her faithful companion and biggest fan for the last 12 years, her pit bull, King.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Couch, Scott Payne, Jeremy Croker, Ronnie Johnson, DJ Garrard and Alan McCary.
Flowers will be gratefully accepted, or we encourage you to donate in her name to The , your local animal shelter or Shepherd's Cove Hospice.
Proverbs 31:26, "She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue."
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 9, 2019