Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Mary Nell Brewer

Mary Nell Brewer Obituary
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Crestwood Chapel, for Mrs. Mary Nell Brewer, 79, of Southside, who died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Minister Carrie Jones will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
She'll be remembered for the loving sweet person she was. Words can't describe her sweet disposition. She loved everybody, especially her family. She was generous - would give anything to anybody. Loved to read and had enough books to start a library. She was truly loved and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Lavada Bayne and four brothers.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Gerald; sister, Alice Collis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to nieces, Crystal Pena and Alexis Monroy, who were there when we needed them most: more like chosen daughter and granddaughter.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 27, 2019
