Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cahela
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Nell Cahela

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Nell Cahela Obituary
Mrs. Mary Nell Cahela, age 77, passed away March 11, 2019.
Her family will receive friends for visitation from noon to 2 p.m. today, March 13, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla. Funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Bro. Morrell Upchurch officiating. Graveside service and interment following at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Mrs. Cahela was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Cahela; her parents, Tom and Effie Hollingsworth; a child; two sisters; and one brother.
Mary was a lifelong resident of Etowah County and a longtime member of Boaz Church of God. She will be remembered as a loving mother and "Maw maw."
She leaves behind: son, Tim (Teresa) Cahela; daughter, Sarah (Johnny) Maroney; four granddaughters; eight great-grandchildren; a brother; and a host of extended family and friends.
The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Earl Chamblee, James Peppers, Luke Maddox, Aaron Richards, Darrell Smith and Johnny Maroney.
Many heartfelt thanks are extended to the staff of Shepherd's Cove for their compassionate and attentive care.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now