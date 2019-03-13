|
Mrs. Mary Nell Cahela, age 77, passed away March 11, 2019.
Her family will receive friends for visitation from noon to 2 p.m. today, March 13, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla. Funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Bro. Morrell Upchurch officiating. Graveside service and interment following at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Mrs. Cahela was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Cahela; her parents, Tom and Effie Hollingsworth; a child; two sisters; and one brother.
Mary was a lifelong resident of Etowah County and a longtime member of Boaz Church of God. She will be remembered as a loving mother and "Maw maw."
She leaves behind: son, Tim (Teresa) Cahela; daughter, Sarah (Johnny) Maroney; four granddaughters; eight great-grandchildren; a brother; and a host of extended family and friends.
The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Earl Chamblee, James Peppers, Luke Maddox, Aaron Richards, Darrell Smith and Johnny Maroney.
Many heartfelt thanks are extended to the staff of Shepherd's Cove for their compassionate and attentive care.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 13, 2019