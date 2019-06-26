|
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Mary Nell Couch, age 88, of Southside, who died Tuesday. Pastor Carrie Jones will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Mrs. Couch lived in Southside for over 50 years, was married for 65 wonderful years to her high school sweetheart, L.B. Couch, and worked at Southside High School in the guidance office, where she made many wonderful memories and friends. Her strong faith in Christ got her through all the good times and the bad. She was a longtime member of Southside United Methodist Church. She loved traveling with her sisters, spending time with family, and watching Alabama football.
She was preceded in death by husband, L.B. Couch; children, Angie Couch, Karla Berry and Laura Couch; sister, Shan Lankford; and parents, Dwight and Edola Brown.
She is survived by daughters, Deborah Couch Holcomb, Rosemary Couch; 11 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren; sister, Paula (Charles) Huff; and her dog Jack, whom she considered her baby and only son.
Special thanks to cousin Danita Dunn Smith and Encompass Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 26, 2019