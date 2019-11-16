|
|
Mary Pauline (Polly) Brunson, 87, of Vestavia Hills, passed away on November 15, 2019. She was a member of Vestavia Hills UMC, and was previously a member of Trussville First UMC, and Christ Central UMC in Gadsden.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Frank Brunson.
She is survived by her children, Scooter (Robin) Brunson, Vickie (Frank) Patterson, Cathy (Tommy) Lowe and Bill (Michelle) Brunson; her 5 grandchildren; and her 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Hartsfield; and her nieces and nephews.
Polly was born in Powderly, Alabama, and graduated from Jones Valley High School. She and Frank raised their family in Gadsden, and she relocated to Trussville following Frank's passing. She later moved to Vestavia Hills.
Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. November 17 at Crestwood Cemetery in Gadsden.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vestavia Hills UMC, 2061 Kentucky Ave., Vestavia Hills, AL 35216; or to The .
Services are under the direction of Ridout's Valley Chapel, Homewood, AL (www.ridoutsvalleychapel.com).
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 16, 2019