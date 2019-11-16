Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ridout's Valley Chapel
1800 Oxmoor Road
Homewood, AL 35209
(205) 879-3401
Graveside service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Crestwood Cemetery
Gadsden, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Brunson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Pauline (Polly) Brunson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Pauline (Polly) Brunson Obituary
Mary Pauline (Polly) Brunson, 87, of Vestavia Hills, passed away on November 15, 2019. She was a member of Vestavia Hills UMC, and was previously a member of Trussville First UMC, and Christ Central UMC in Gadsden.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Frank Brunson.
She is survived by her children, Scooter (Robin) Brunson, Vickie (Frank) Patterson, Cathy (Tommy) Lowe and Bill (Michelle) Brunson; her 5 grandchildren; and her 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Hartsfield; and her nieces and nephews.
Polly was born in Powderly, Alabama, and graduated from Jones Valley High School. She and Frank raised their family in Gadsden, and she relocated to Trussville following Frank's passing. She later moved to Vestavia Hills.
Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. November 17 at Crestwood Cemetery in Gadsden.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vestavia Hills UMC, 2061 Kentucky Ave., Vestavia Hills, AL 35216; or to The .
Services are under the direction of Ridout's Valley Chapel, Homewood, AL (www.ridoutsvalleychapel.com).
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ridout's Valley Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -