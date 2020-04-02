|
Mary Reed Simpson Daugette, 85, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was a longtime Gadsden, Alabama, resident before moving to Atlanta, Georgia, nine years ago.
Mary Reed was born in Beeville, Texas, to Samuel Pruit Simpson III and Annie Laurie Bates Simpson on May 7, 1934. She spent her childhood in Nueva Rosita, Coahuila, Mexico, and attended Eagle Pass High School in Eagle Pass, Texas, and St. Mary's Hall in San Antonio, Texas. She graduated from Sweet Briar College in 1955 with a bachelor's degree in Spanish. Later that year, she married her college sweetheart, Forney Rutledge Daugette Jr., at the Church of the Redeemer in Eagle Pass, Texas.
Forney and Mary Reed moved to Gadsden in 1957, after starting their family. Mary Reed later became active in areas of outreach, community and church life. She worked tirelessly for the Gadsden Service Guild and the Gadsden Public Library. She was a passionate reader. She also found time to tutor Spanish students.
An active member of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Comforter, Mary Reed never met a stranger, possessing a true servant's heart. She served on the Altar and Flower Guilds. She was a Daughter of the King, serving as Parish Chaplain at one point. She participated in Cursillo and was active with her Reunion group. She also participated in several outreach programs through the church, including Wilmer Hall Children's Home.
She was accepting of all people, loving them unconditionally. Her home was always open and welcoming, as was her car. She drove her five children around town, dialysis patients to treatments, HIV patients to doctor visits, and delivered Meals on Wheels. Socially, she enjoyed events with her husband at the GCC, such as the Mystery Ball and Bal d'Or, of which she was a charter member.
Mary Reed, affectionately known as "Darlin," is survived by her children, Forney Rutledge III and his wife, Lisa Dawn, of Indianapolis, IN; William Reed and his wife, Perri, of Smyrna, GA; Mary Elizabeth of Birmingham, AL; Monna Simpson and her husband, Doug Mayhall, of Franklin, TN; Elisa Dorsey and her husband, Geoff DeLong of Atlanta, GA; and her 12 grandchildren, Forney Rutledge Daugette IV, Abigail Sae-Shil Daugette, Mary Reed Daugette, William Middleton Daugette, Dorsey Elizabeth Westerman, Mary Kelsey Westerman, Jan Hendrik Westerman Jr., Jackson Rutledge Mayhall, Mary Stewart DeLong, Harrison McCollister DeLong, Geoffrey Simpson DeLong and Martha Pruit DeLong; and her 3 great-grandchildren, Charlotte Levy Williams, Mary Simpson Nolan and Middleton Rose Nolan. There were also countless others in her life whom she always made feel like her own children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Forney; and her brother, Samuel Pruit Simpson IV. She will be greatly missed by her sister, Monna Simpson MacLellan; and her five nieces and nephews.
She was married to the love of her life for 52 years and will be remembered affectionately as the devoted wife and mother she was, and for being involved in all aspects of her children's and grandchildren's lives. She laughed easily and made others around her laugh with her witty sense of humor. She was a wonderful mother who celebrated every season and occasion with parades, funny hats, sparklers, pearls, and sometimes prank cupcakes!
A testament to her spirit, she was a Godmother to many. She honored her responsibility in many ways, one of which was by celebrating them all annually at Easter.
Service arrangements in Gadsden, Alabama, are pending.
While many people provided loving care to Mary Reed, the family would like to express its gratitude for the recent support given by Woodland Ridge, especially the Director, Amy Brannen.
Memorials in Mary Reed's honor may be given to The Episcopal Church of the Holy Comforter in Gadsden, Alabama (https://holycomfortergadsden.dioala.org).
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 2, 2020