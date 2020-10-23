Mary Rowan Freeman
Gadsden - A graveside service will be held for Mary Rowan Freeman, 98, of Gadsden, Sunday at 3:30 at Forrest Cemetery. Mrs. Freeman passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1922, to Dr. Walter W. Rowan and Jimay Runyan Rowan of Attalla. She was a lifelong resident of Etowah County.
Mary attended Etowah High School, Auburn University, the University of Alabama, and Harris School of Art in Nashville, Tennessee. She taught art at Kiddie Kollege and taught private art lessons. Mary later worked as a real estate agent at Bone Realty, with her son, John.
Mary loved art, traveling, reading, attending Olli classes at the University of Alabama Gadsden Center, following Alabama Football, and cooking for her family. She was a member of Gadsden's Attic Painters. She was a member of First United Methodist Church where she loved attending services. Mary was known for always welcoming her sons' and grandsons' friends to her home. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, aunt, and friend.
Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, E.Y. Freeman, Jr., her siblings; Elizabeth Rowan Freeman, Milton Rowan, and Mildred Rowan Brooks. Mary was also married to the late Rowan Sherman Bone, the father of her four sons.
She is survived by her sons; William Rowan Bone, John Sherman Bone and wife, Nancy, Andrew Jackson Bone and wife, Connie, Thomas Jefferson Bone and wife, Virginia, grandchildren; Jonathan Bone and wife, Elizabeth, Andrew Bone and wife, Audrey, William Bone and fiancé, Jessica Lanford, Evan Bone and wife, Katherine, Griffin Bone, and Mary Clare Bone, great-grandchildren; Ella, Luke, Lucy, and Audrey Bone. Mary is also survived by her brother, Walter Rowan, Jr. and her step-son, Earl Freeman and wife Belinda, and step-daughter, Laura Freeman Edwards. In addition, she is survived by numerous dear nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a donation to First United Methodist Church of Gadsden or the charity of your choice
The family expresses their sincere gratitude to Donna Wright and McGuffey's Healthcare, Rehab First, Jerry Tinsely and the employees of Oak Landing Assisted Living, Encompass Hospice, and Mike Smith and Kindred Healthcare.
A visitation will be held from 2:30 until the time of service at Forrest Cemetery.
Collier-Butler Funeral Home is directing.
The Reverends Earl Freeman and Samuel Hayes will officiate.
