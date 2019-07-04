Home

POWERED BY

Services
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:30 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Village Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Griffith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary St. John Griffith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary St. John Griffith Obituary
Funeral will be 3 p.m. Friday at Village Chapel for Mary St. John Griffith, 95, of Gadsden, who passed away July 2, 2019. Reverend Terry Kisor will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Griffith was a member of the Assembly of God Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Griffith; and daughter, Georgia Pruitt.
She is survived by her children, Randall (Doris) Fleming, Phillip (Jackie) Fleming, Paul (Lisa) Fleming and Rhonda (Cindy) Fleming; 17 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; special granddaughter, Tammy Pruitt; special sister, Betty Cromer; special niece, Carol Griffith; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to Pro Health Hospice, Dr. Lowe and Riverview Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 until time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now