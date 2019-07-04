|
Funeral will be 3 p.m. Friday at Village Chapel for Mary St. John Griffith, 95, of Gadsden, who passed away July 2, 2019. Reverend Terry Kisor will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Griffith was a member of the Assembly of God Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Griffith; and daughter, Georgia Pruitt.
She is survived by her children, Randall (Doris) Fleming, Phillip (Jackie) Fleming, Paul (Lisa) Fleming and Rhonda (Cindy) Fleming; 17 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; special granddaughter, Tammy Pruitt; special sister, Betty Cromer; special niece, Carol Griffith; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to Pro Health Hospice, Dr. Lowe and Riverview Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 until time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 4, 2019