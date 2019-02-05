Home

Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Mary McCray
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Altoona-Walnut Grove Cemetery
Mary Sue McCray Obituary
Mary Sue McCray, age 83, passed from this life to be with the Lord on Feb. 4, 2019.
Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Altoona-Walnut Grove Cemetery. The Rev. Tom Brown will be officiating.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Sue resided most of her life in Etowah County, including Altoona, Hokes Bluff, and Rainbow City. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Altoona.
Mrs. McCray was preceded in death by: her husband, Howard McCray; parents, Herman and Flossie Gibbs; parents-in-law, Clifton and Flauice McCray; brother, Mancel Gibbs; brother-in-law, Duwayne McCray; and son-in-law, Ricky Bellew.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory: son, Howard "Buster" McCray, Jr. (Judith); daughters, Donna Bellew, Karen Sullivan, and Melissa Shaver; siblings, Loretta Sloan, Vernell Gibbs (Mary Kate), Belinda Faulker (Rick), and Tommy Gibbs (Martha); grandchildren, Misti, Amanda, Jennifer, April, Derek, Andrew, and Branson; along with six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
A very special thank you to our "Angels on Earth," mom's caregivers Mike and Amy Beavers; and also to Kindred Home Health and Hospice.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 5, 2019
