Mary Sue McCray, age 83, passed from this life to be with the Lord on Feb. 4, 2019.
Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Altoona-Walnut Grove Cemetery. The Rev. Tom Brown will be officiating.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Sue resided most of her life in Etowah County, including Altoona, Hokes Bluff, and Rainbow City. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Altoona.
Mrs. McCray was preceded in death by: her husband, Howard McCray; parents, Herman and Flossie Gibbs; parents-in-law, Clifton and Flauice McCray; brother, Mancel Gibbs; brother-in-law, Duwayne McCray; and son-in-law, Ricky Bellew.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory: son, Howard "Buster" McCray, Jr. (Judith); daughters, Donna Bellew, Karen Sullivan, and Melissa Shaver; siblings, Loretta Sloan, Vernell Gibbs (Mary Kate), Belinda Faulker (Rick), and Tommy Gibbs (Martha); grandchildren, Misti, Amanda, Jennifer, April, Derek, Andrew, and Branson; along with six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
A very special thank you to our "Angels on Earth," mom's caregivers Mike and Amy Beavers; and also to Kindred Home Health and Hospice.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 5, 2019