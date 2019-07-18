|
|
Mr. Matthew Lamar Rosson, 44, of Attalla, went to sleep in the early morning hours of July 8, 2019, and woke up in Heaven in the afternoon of July 16, 2019. Matt was a graduate of Etowah High School. An auto mechanic by trade, he was truly a farmer at heart. Matt was the beloved son of Barbara Bice and Lamar (Jayne) Rosson.
Those preceding Matthew in death include grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. John B. Davis and Mr. & Mrs. Louie B. Rosson; stepfather, William G. "Bill" Bice; aunts, Katherine Upton and Willie Lou Lemons; uncles, Louie J. "Tommy" Rosson and Charles Rosson.
He leaves behind his parents, as well as brother, L.J. Rosson; aunts, Jacqueline (Joe) Miller of Winter Park, FL, Vivian Bachelor of Boaz, AL; numerous cousins; beloved pet, Hap; and friend, Larry Starling Sr.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Cave Springs Cemetery.
Rev. Jeremy Jones, Rev. Jerry Mims and Rev. Kerry Bryant will officiate.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Jeff Bachelor, Brandon Dorrough, Tim Jones, L.J. Rosson, Larry Starling Sr. and Kevin Nance.
A very special appreciation to all the nurses on SICU unit at Gadsden Regional Medical Center, especially nurses Savannah, Jaime, Bart and Justin, for the special care they gave to our son and to our family during our time of profound loss. Thanks as well to the team of doctors involved in Matt's care, especially Drs. Kaleem, Masood and Raval.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 18, 2019