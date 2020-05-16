|
Funeral service for Mr. Matthew Todd Bennich, 51, of Hokes Bluff, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Reverend Mike Yates officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Union #3 Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until time of the service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mr. Bennich passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Troy Bennich.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Sanea Bennich and Drake Bennich; mother, Christine Bennich; brother Troy (TG) Ronda Bennich; niece and nephew, Katie Bennich, Zach Bennich; fiancée, Angela Smith.
Matthew loved racing, which was a family tradition. He was a family man and he loved fishing with Angie and also loved to do carpentry work as well. He was looking forward to his new life with his fiancée.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 16, 2020