Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie Pollard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie Lee (Huff) Pollard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mattie Lee (Huff) Pollard Obituary
Funeral service for Mrs. Mattie Lee (Huff) Pollard, 73, of Piedmont, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel, with Brother Bob Hundley officiating. Burial will follow the service in Clayton Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Pollard passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at her home on Tom Cat Road, Piedmont, AL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lena Bell and John Thomas Huff; husband, Harold Vann Pollard; granddaughter, Montana Pollard.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Brenda Turley, Thomas Pollard, Robert Pollard, Joseph (Denise) Pollard, Gayla (Jamie) Endsley; sisters, Dorothy (Charles) Ridgway and Bonita (Floyd) Vaughn; 15 grandkids; 14 great-grandkids; three great-great-grandkids; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Pollard was a native of Etowah County all of her life. She was loved well and she loved her grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Bowen, Arthur Vaughn, Wayne Pollard, Spencer Payton, Zane Mathis and Scottie Vaughn.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health for caring for their beautiful mother, and also special thanks to Angela, Brook Silvey, and Brother Bob.
Online condolences may be left to the family at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery
"Our Family Serving Your Family"
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mattie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -