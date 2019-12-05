|
|
Funeral service for Mrs. Mattie Lee (Huff) Pollard, 73, of Piedmont, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel, with Brother Bob Hundley officiating. Burial will follow the service in Clayton Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Pollard passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at her home on Tom Cat Road, Piedmont, AL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lena Bell and John Thomas Huff; husband, Harold Vann Pollard; granddaughter, Montana Pollard.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Brenda Turley, Thomas Pollard, Robert Pollard, Joseph (Denise) Pollard, Gayla (Jamie) Endsley; sisters, Dorothy (Charles) Ridgway and Bonita (Floyd) Vaughn; 15 grandkids; 14 great-grandkids; three great-great-grandkids; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Pollard was a native of Etowah County all of her life. She was loved well and she loved her grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Bowen, Arthur Vaughn, Wayne Pollard, Spencer Payton, Zane Mathis and Scottie Vaughn.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health for caring for their beautiful mother, and also special thanks to Angela, Brook Silvey, and Brother Bob.
