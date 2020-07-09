Funeral service for Mrs. Mattie Lois Williams Terrell will be at 1 p.m. tomorrow at 16th Street Baptist Church, Rev. Melvin Guyton, Eulogist, with burial in Oaklawn Cemetery. Public viewing will be 1-6 p.m.

She was preceded in her death by her mother, Ruby Bevins; father, Samuel Williams; sons, Gary Ball and Vicky Terrell; husband, George Terrell; brothers, Thomas Williams, Calvert Williams, Paul Williams and Lou Davis Williams; and grandson, Quincy Harris.

Those left to cherish her memories: her children, Brenda (Bernard) Dates, Lawrence Ball, Patsy (Ray) Lindsey, Fernando Ball, Greg (Willie Jean Ragland) Ball, Vivian (Rickey) McCloud, Tracy Ball, Pamela (Charles) Dowdell, Kimberly Harvey; special daughter-in-law, Regina Ball; grandchildren, Sheldon (Lisa) Ball, Orlando (Sonya) Ball, Brian Ball, Tiffany Bryant, Mario (Von) Harris, Marcus Harris, Lavonta (Delaine) Ragland, Jarvis Morgan, Gary (Halima) Ball, Maurice Ball, Semiera Lee, Miracle Williams; aunts, Hazel Carter, Dorothy Williams, Claudine Heldon; sisters, Peggy Williams, Lurene (William) Kerley, Frances (Robert) Fleming, Mattie Washington; brothers, James (Leslie) Williams, Larry (Melody) Williams; sister-in-law, Frances Williams; a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Service by Professionals, Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store