1/
Mattie Lois Williams Terrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mattie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral service for Mrs. Mattie Lois Williams Terrell will be at 1 p.m. tomorrow at 16th Street Baptist Church, Rev. Melvin Guyton, Eulogist, with burial in Oaklawn Cemetery. Public viewing will be 1-6 p.m.
She was preceded in her death by her mother, Ruby Bevins; father, Samuel Williams; sons, Gary Ball and Vicky Terrell; husband, George Terrell; brothers, Thomas Williams, Calvert Williams, Paul Williams and Lou Davis Williams; and grandson, Quincy Harris.
Those left to cherish her memories: her children, Brenda (Bernard) Dates, Lawrence Ball, Patsy (Ray) Lindsey, Fernando Ball, Greg (Willie Jean Ragland) Ball, Vivian (Rickey) McCloud, Tracy Ball, Pamela (Charles) Dowdell, Kimberly Harvey; special daughter-in-law, Regina Ball; grandchildren, Sheldon (Lisa) Ball, Orlando (Sonya) Ball, Brian Ball, Tiffany Bryant, Mario (Von) Harris, Marcus Harris, Lavonta (Delaine) Ragland, Jarvis Morgan, Gary (Halima) Ball, Maurice Ball, Semiera Lee, Miracle Williams; aunts, Hazel Carter, Dorothy Williams, Claudine Heldon; sisters, Peggy Williams, Lurene (William) Kerley, Frances (Robert) Fleming, Mattie Washington; brothers, James (Leslie) Williams, Larry (Melody) Williams; sister-in-law, Frances Williams; a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Service by Professionals, Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
16th Street Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home
1318 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-4366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved