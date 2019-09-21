Home

Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Gadsden, AL
Mattie Mae (Williams) Adams


1930 - 2019
Mattie Mae (Williams) Adams Obituary
Mattie Mae Williams Adams, 89, Gadsden, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Gadsden; Pastor Louis Leonard, officiating. Burial will be in New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Ball Play, AL.
She leaves to cherish many memories of her to her children: Ira (Sherry) Williams II, Huntsville, AL, Johnny Lee Williams, Angela (Jerry) Pearson, Carnell Williams, Ricky Williams, Emma Sue Williams, all of Gadsden AL, Pamela Williams, Milwaukee, WI, Levell (Lulu) Williams, Birmingham, AL, Earnestine (Daryl) Carlisle, Atlanta, GA; 25 grandchildren, a host of great- and great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and many dear friends.
Signature service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust."
www.adams-buggs.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 21, 2019
