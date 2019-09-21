|
Mattie Mae Williams Adams, 89, Gadsden, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Gadsden; Pastor Louis Leonard, officiating. Burial will be in New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Ball Play, AL.
She leaves to cherish many memories of her to her children: Ira (Sherry) Williams II, Huntsville, AL, Johnny Lee Williams, Angela (Jerry) Pearson, Carnell Williams, Ricky Williams, Emma Sue Williams, all of Gadsden AL, Pamela Williams, Milwaukee, WI, Levell (Lulu) Williams, Birmingham, AL, Earnestine (Daryl) Carlisle, Atlanta, GA; 25 grandchildren, a host of great- and great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and many dear friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 21, 2019