|
|
Mattie Mae Mackey, 88, Gadsden, was born December 26, 1930, in Lafayette, Alabama. Mattie Mackey leaves to cherish her memories: a loving, devoted husband of 70 years, Willie James Mackey; daughters, Barbara (Clarence) Harris and Shella (Willie) Simmons; four sons, Robert (Renee) Mackey, James (Sheila) Mackey, Larry Mackey and Darnell (Bernadette) Mackey; two sisters, Vernia Mae Ray and Mary Lonie Jackson; one brother, Lonzie Gray; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of life will be at noon Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St. Paul Overcoming Church of God. Burial to follow in Lincoln Hill Memorial Park. Bishop Walt Higgins officiating.
Public Visitation will be 11-7 Friday, October 4 at the funeral home chapel, with Family Hour from 5-6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul Overcoming Church of God.
Services with Care Entrusted to West Gadsden Funeral Home, Inc. 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 4, 2019