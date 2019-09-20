Home

Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Gadsden
Mattie Mae Williams

Mattie Mae Williams Obituary
Mattie Mae Williams, 89, Gadsden, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Ira Williams, Johnny Lee Williams, both from Huntsville, AL, Angela (Jerry) Pearson, Pamela Williams, Milwaukee, WI, Levell (Luly) Williams, Carnell Williams, Ricky Williams, Emma Sue Williams, all from Gadsden, AL, Earnestine (Daryl) Carlisle, Atlanta, GA; 25 grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, September 21 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Gadsden. Burial in New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Ball Play, AL.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust."
www.adams-buggs.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 20, 2019
