Mattie Mae Williams, 89, Gadsden, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Ira Williams, Johnny Lee Williams, both from Huntsville, AL, Angela (Jerry) Pearson, Pamela Williams, Milwaukee, WI, Levell (Luly) Williams, Carnell Williams, Ricky Williams, Emma Sue Williams, all from Gadsden, AL, Earnestine (Daryl) Carlisle, Atlanta, GA; 25 grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, September 21 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Gadsden. Burial in New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Ball Play, AL.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 20, 2019