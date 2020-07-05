1/1
Mattie Pearl Lucas
1927 - 2020
Mattie Pearl Lucas, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020.
She was born June 7, 1927, in Birmingham, Alabama, to James Williams and Earlene Muse. Mattie was raised by Will and Mattie Belle Mynett.
She was a member of the St. Francis Baptist Temple and a former member of the Martha Circle. For many years, Mattie worked at the St. Joseph State Hospital as a Psychiatric Aide. Mattie loved the Lord and prayed daily. Her passion was sitting on the front porch praying to her God. She was extremely passionate about encouraging all of her family to know and accept Christ as their Lord and Savior and never stopped encouraging those that did not believe. Mattie was a remorseful person and constantly prayed for forgiveness for her transgressions.
She loved sitting and talking to her family, especially the grandchildren. They loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Gerald Francine (Johnson) Mahone; sons, Herbert Alfred Lucas Jr. "Rumpy" and Brian Keith Lucas "Skeeter"; granddaughters, Danielle Danita Lucas "DeeDee," Serenity Faith Grayson; grandsons, Kevin E. Hughes (Lucas), Da'Jour J. Lucas, Lorenzo L. Lucas; parents; grandparents; and ex-husband, Herbert Alfred Lucas Sr.
Survivors include children, Sharon Ann Lucas, Julie Eileen Vaughn, Peggy Jean Byrd (Dwight), Lois Lynn Underwood (Gary), Michael Duane Lucas (Dee), Eric Scott Lucas; daughter-in-law, Marketa Jo Lucas; 26 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; caretaker, Evonda L. Weinmann; several nieces, nephews; and family friend, Sandra Meyer.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requires attendees to wear masks. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Francis Baptist Temple in memory of Mattie Pearl Lucas. Livestreaming of service (available for viewing up to 30 days), online guestbook and obituary, visit www.meierhoffer.com. To view livestream, click obituary, "tribute wall" & select play.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Boulevard
St. Joseph, MO 64506
(816) 232-3366
July 4, 2020
Please accept my sincere condolences. May you remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in God who is near to all those calling upon him. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
July 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kimberly Shores
