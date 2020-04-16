|
"For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end." Jeremiah 29:11
Apostle Maurice K. Wright, 65, went home to be with the Lord on April 6, 2020. Public visitation will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Prestige Memorial Funeral Home. Private interment will be held Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Alabama National Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Brenda Faye Wright; children, Tandi (Brian) Kinney, Kabraila Gray & Urick (Krystal) Wright; and a special son, Dominic Gray; four beloved grandchildren, Bre' Yanah Gray, Breylon Gray, Zion Kinney and Zoe Kinney; siblings, Gerald Wright, Kenneth Wright, Alan Wright, Kathy (Walter) Brown and Dyran (Cynthia) Wright; and his sister-in-law, Margaret Wright. He leaves a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, spiritual sons and daughters, family, and his dearly beloved United Christian Church Family.
Professional service entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, 2412 Sansom Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904; 256-438-5506. Prestige Memorial, "Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 16, 2020