|
|
Max Cornelius Stinson, 74, a native of Gadsden, went to be with the Lord on July 3. He was a business leader and entrepreneur who owned or co-owned or founded or co-founded a number of businesses, including Max Staf, First Choice Personnel, Coosa Valley Mobile Homes, Computer World, Citi-Valley Insurance Agency, and Cafe Moriah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Myrtle Stinson; sister, Lynene Mckinney; and brother, Zeke Stinson.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; sons, Jason B. and Dusty Stinson; sister, Sandra Weaver; daughter-in-law, Cassie Stinson; and grandchildren, Eden and Cruz Stinson.
Max was an ordained minister and co-founded Open Arms International Church in Gadsden. Max attended Church Of The Highlands in Birmingham, and served both as an Usher at the Grants Mill Campus and on the Legacy Giving Board there. He was a supporter of Highlands College (part of Church Of The Highlands), was a small group leader several times, and led various prayer groups.
He was an extreme people person, and enjoyed gardening and landscaping, playing with his grandchildren, and spending time with his family.
He was an encourager to many, led many to Jesus Christ, counseled people on their businesses, taught the word of God, and gave financial and other assistance to people around the world.
He helped both of his sons lead their various businesses by serving as an advisor to them. Jason's favorite memory is when he and Max attended the last Billy Graham Crusade in Flushing Meadows, New York, and went sightseeing in New York, New York, several years ago.
A celebration of Max's life was held July 6 in the chapel at Church Of The Highlands, Grants Mill Campus, in Birmingham. Pastor Steve Blair officiated. Max was buried at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home in Trussville.
The family requests donations to Highlands College, mailed to Jason Stinson, P.O. Box 494, Gadsden, AL 35902; or mailed directly to Highlands College, 1701 Lee Branch Lane, Birmingham, AL 35242, and marked "Max Stinson Memorial."
Max was a great dad, husband, granddad, mentor, encourager, friend to many, and man of God. Your family loved you with all their heart. Many great memories have been made that will last a lifetime, and his family will cherish forever. We will greatly miss you. We will strive to continue your legacy by helping others and serving the Lord.
Love, The Stinson Family
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 14, 2019