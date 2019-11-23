|
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Maxine Duke, 93, of Gadsden, who went to be with the Lord on November 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was a devoted woman of God and a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She worked through the years at Goodyear, Piggly Wiggly and Gadsden State Junior College. She was a member of the American Business Women's Association for many years and served as chapter President. She was a dedicated member of the East Gadsden Church of Christ for over 70 years. Besides her Lord, her family was the center of her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Fred Duke; her parents, W.L. and Evie Pitts Cothran; 3 brothers, Jack Cothran, Harry Cothran, Paul Cothran; and 1 sister, Billie Faye Cothran Pruitt, all of Gadsden.
She is survived by her daughters, Jenni Duke (Mike) Gunnells of Huntsville, Alabama, and Julie Duke (David) Galloway of High Point, North Carolina; grandchildren, Jennifer Ferree, Juliana Perryman, Emily Moss, Laurie Gunnells, Jill Dasher, Cristin Malone; and 14 beloved great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to East Gadsden Church of Christ or The Big Oak Ranch.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 23, 2019