Maxine Pardue
A private service will be held for Maxine Pardue, 92, of Attalla, who passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. Reverend Nick Bayne will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Pardue was a great mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved everyone she met, always welcomed you in her home and her heart. Maxine was a member of Mountainboro Baptist Church and the Jack's Breakfast Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, T.L. Pardue; son, Tommy Ray Pardue; parents, Andrew Jackson Riddle and Katie Beatrice Riddle. Mrs. Pardue will surely be missed by everyone.
She is survived by her children, Shirley (Jimmy) King and W.J. (Jean) Pardue; grandchildren, Lisa King, Ketrinia King, Derrick Pardue, Jeremy (Anne) Pardue, Brandon (Cassie) Gallagher, Pamela Harvey, Talina (Desmond) Ballard, Bobby (Aleisha) Banister, Shelly Banister; great-grandchildren, Katie (Jonathan) Gossett, Karsten Pardue, Kora King; sister, Carlene Moorer; a host of nieces and nephews; special friend, Tiffany Tamburello.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to Brandy, Kassie and Susan from Amedisys Home Health and Hospice.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
