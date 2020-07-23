1/
McDonald Harris
Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home announces with deepest sympathy the passing of Mr. McDonald Harris on Monday, July 20, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 26 at Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 25 at Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home.
The family is so thankful for your prayers and acts of kindness; however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, restrictions and health risks, they are requesting no personal visits at the home nor gifts of food.

Published in The Gadsden Times from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Graveside service
Lincoln Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home
1318 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-4366
July 23, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Dorothy Lindsey& Family
Neighbor
