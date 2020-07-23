Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home announces with deepest sympathy the passing of Mr. McDonald Harris on Monday, July 20, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 26 at Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 25 at Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home.

The family is so thankful for your prayers and acts of kindness; however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, restrictions and health risks, they are requesting no personal visits at the home nor gifts of food.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store