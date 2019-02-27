Home

Funeral services will be at noon Thursday at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Melanie "Mel" Quinn Hartline, 56, of Glencoe, who died Monday. The Rev. Paul Clark will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Mel will be remembered as a friend to all, who seemed to know everybody. She loved playing and coaching softball. Her husband and her three girls were her world. She was loved and will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Susie Quinn.
She is survived by husband, Billy Hartline; daughters, Rosemary, Angela and Lexie Hartline; father, Bobby Quinn; sister, Lisa Quinn (Randy) Holmes and nephews and nieces.
Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 27, 2019
