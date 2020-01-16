Home

Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Melba Chandler Wyatt Obituary
Funeral services for Melba Wyatt, 96, of Gadsden, Alabama, who passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, will be 1 p.m. today at Crestwood Chapel.
Melba was born on Sand Mountain to Allison and Berma Chandler, one of 10 children. She graduated Geraldine School, joined the Coast Guard during WWII, and married Rex Wyatt in 1947. They had two children, Tim and Debbie. Rex died in 1952.
Widowed at 28 with two children under the age of 3, Melba got her bachelor's degree from Jacksonville State in 1961 and a master's from UAB in 1972. She taught at Anne Cathy, Cory, Booker T. Washington, J.L. Wagner and Oscar Adams Elementary Schools. She retired in 1989 at age 65.
She was a member of East Gadsden Baptist Church and very active in Beta Sigma Phi women's service organization. Thoughtful, funny and joyous, Melba loved to read, cook, garden, play cards, sew, and travel the world. She went to China just before she turned 80. Most of all, Melba loved her family, friends and church.
Melba was preceded in death by parents, Allison and Berma Chandler; husband, Rex
Wyatt; and siblings, A.D. Chandler, Willard Chandler, Eugene Chandler, Hoyt Chandler, Mozelle Pendley, Junior Chandler and Ila Jo Culpepper.
She is survived by son, Tim (Nancy) Wyatt; daughter, Debbie (Jim) Reaves; grandchildren, Jason (Tonya) Reaves, Angie (Jodie) Caldwell and Emily (John) Plumlee; great-grandchildren, Kolton Morrill, Noah and Landon Caldwell, Jane and Rex Plumlee, and Naomi Moore; siblings, Lynette Parrott and Gail Wilborn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Gadsden Baptist Church Youth Program.
Special thanks to caregiver Brenda Haynes.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service today at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 16, 2020
