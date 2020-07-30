1/
Melisa L. Barlow
Melisa L. Barlow, 38, Fort Lauderdale, FL, formerly of Gadsden, passed away July 23, 2020.
She is survived by her two daughters, Madison Barlow and Mercedes Barlow, Fort Lauderdale; sister, Tammy (Al) Williams; brother, Roderick Billups; aunt, Rose Strong Thomas; uncle, Gary Billups.
Public Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, with a Family Hour from 6 to 8 p.m. at the West Gadsden Funeral Home Chapel.
Graveside Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Oaklawn Cemetery, with Rev. Z. Andre' Huff, Eulogist.
Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
01:00 - 08:00 PM
West Gadsden Funeral Home
AUG
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Oaklawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
