Melisa L. Barlow, 38, Fort Lauderdale, FL, formerly of Gadsden, passed away July 23, 2020.
She is survived by her two daughters, Madison Barlow and Mercedes Barlow, Fort Lauderdale; sister, Tammy (Al) Williams; brother, Roderick Billups; aunt, Rose Strong Thomas; uncle, Gary Billups.
Public Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, with a Family Hour from 6 to 8 p.m. at the West Gadsden Funeral Home Chapel.
Graveside Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Oaklawn Cemetery, with Rev. Z. Andre' Huff, Eulogist.
Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 30, 2020.