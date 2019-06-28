Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
East Gadsden Baptist Church
Melissa Ruth King


1969 - 2019
Melissa Ruth King Obituary
Melissa Ruth King was born November 1, 1969, in Gadsden, Alabama, and passed away June 16, 2019, in Weaverville, North Carolina, after a long battle with cancer.
She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1988 and Ayres College in 1992. She worked most of her life in the medical field serving others.
Melissa was preceded in death by her father, Billy King.
She is survived by her mother, Rebecca Leath King; family and a host of friends; special friends Maddy Byrne and Donna Alexander.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at East Gadsden Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Harbison officiating. Melissa was a member of East Gadsden Baptist Church most of her life.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 28, 2019
