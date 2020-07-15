Memorial services will be at Guntersville State Park Beach Pavilion on Saturday, July 18 for Melvin Junior Green, 73, who passed away July 8, 2020. Due to capacity limitations at this venue, family only should attend at 5 p.m. We will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Allen Holloway will officiate. Cremation will be performed by Morgan Funeral Chapel.

Melvin led a distinguished life of service. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era and was a Disabled American Veteran. He retired as a Lieutenant after 25 years of service with the Gadsden Police Department, then completed an additional 12 years of service to our country with Homeland Security. He also served on the HOPE Home Board of Directors. A friend to everyone, his character, integrity, and courage were an inspiration to many youths who followed in his career path. He was very generous and kind to everyone – especially his family. An excellent husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather...he lit our paths and had our backs.

Melvin was preceded in death by parents, Melvin Alton Green, Audrey Humphrey Green; sisters, Illadean Conley and Monnie Jean Walker; brothers-in-law, David Vaughn, Travis Johnson; and seven Green uncles.

He is survived by adoring wife of 48 years, Sharon Maske Green; loving son, Michael S. Green (Wanda Warren Green); loving grandsons, Blake Green (Lauren) and Dax Green; brother, Rickie Green (Donna); sisters, Dot Johnson (John Sullivan) and Barbara "Penny" Vaughn; several nieces and nephews and uncountable friends.

Honorary Pallbearers are Dale Taylor, Roy Godfrey, David Coleman, Allen Holloway, Jim Carroll, Jeff Carroll, Cody Cobb, Tommy Hammonds and Johnny Toney.

Special thanks to the GRMC 8th floor CCU Nurse Staff, especially Susan Williamson.

