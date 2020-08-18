1/1
Melvin R. Roberson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday at Village Chapel for Melvin R. Roberson, 87, of Attalla, who passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. Reverends Steve Lucy and Jimmy Harrison will officiate. Music provided by Donnie Redden. Military and Masonic rites will be performed at Oak Hill Cemetery following the chapel service. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Roberson served in the United States Army from 1949-1952 and was a veteran of the Korean War. He later joined the Alabama National Guard, where he served from 1957-1960.
Melvin was a Master Machinist and had worked at Dixie Tool and Die, Speedring Mfg., Hayes Int. Corporation, Union Carbide and Goodyear Tire & Rubber. He was a longtime member of Steele Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and a member of the choir. Mr. Roberson was also a proud member of Attalla Masonic Lodge #383, where he had been a member for over 60 years.
Mr. Roberson was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lillie Roberson; brothers, B.F., Belton, Charles and John Roberson; sisters, Pauline Murdock, Lorine Gillilan, Lucille Gillilan and Josephine Baty.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Margaret Ann Roberson; sons, Richard (Joan) Roberson, Edward (Doris) Roberson; chosen daughter, Karen Smith; brother, Robert (Vera) Roberson; special brother and sister-in-law, Harold Crosson and Theresa Turner; grandchildren, Christie Jacobs, Kevin (Katie) Roberson, Brad (Casie) Roberson, Julie (B.J.) Price; step-grandchildren, Randy Burton, Rick Burton and Cindy Edwards; great-grandchildren, Trevor Jacobs, Jacob Neal, Levi Price, Gauge Price, Jackson Roberson, Cole Price, Sarah Ann Roberson and Seth Roberson; a host of special nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity.
Masonic Lodge #383 will serve as pallbearers.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to Steele Baptist Church members and deacons.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Village Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved