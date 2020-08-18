Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday at Village Chapel for Melvin R. Roberson, 87, of Attalla, who passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. Reverends Steve Lucy and Jimmy Harrison will officiate. Music provided by Donnie Redden. Military and Masonic rites will be performed at Oak Hill Cemetery following the chapel service. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Roberson served in the United States Army from 1949-1952 and was a veteran of the Korean War. He later joined the Alabama National Guard, where he served from 1957-1960.
Melvin was a Master Machinist and had worked at Dixie Tool and Die, Speedring Mfg., Hayes Int. Corporation, Union Carbide and Goodyear Tire & Rubber. He was a longtime member of Steele Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and a member of the choir. Mr. Roberson was also a proud member of Attalla Masonic Lodge #383, where he had been a member for over 60 years.
Mr. Roberson was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lillie Roberson; brothers, B.F., Belton, Charles and John Roberson; sisters, Pauline Murdock, Lorine Gillilan, Lucille Gillilan and Josephine Baty.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Margaret Ann Roberson; sons, Richard (Joan) Roberson, Edward (Doris) Roberson; chosen daughter, Karen Smith; brother, Robert (Vera) Roberson; special brother and sister-in-law, Harold Crosson and Theresa Turner; grandchildren, Christie Jacobs, Kevin (Katie) Roberson, Brad (Casie) Roberson, Julie (B.J.) Price; step-grandchildren, Randy Burton, Rick Burton and Cindy Edwards; great-grandchildren, Trevor Jacobs, Jacob Neal, Levi Price, Gauge Price, Jackson Roberson, Cole Price, Sarah Ann Roberson and Seth Roberson; a host of special nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity
.
Masonic Lodge #383 will serve as pallbearers.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to Steele Baptist Church members and deacons.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday.