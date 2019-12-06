Home

West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Fellowship Baptist Church
Melvin Thomas Britton

Melvin Thomas Britton Obituary
Mr. Melvin "Firemouth" "Tootie" Thomas Britton, 71, of Gadsden, passed away on Nov. 27, 2019, at home.
Melvin is survived by his family. His memories will be cherished forever by his wife and best friend, Mary Smitherman Britton; children, Vanderia Britton, Vareesha (Kendrick) Britton, Area (Jalyn) Britton and Dimitri Smitherman of Gadsden; sisters, Betty Britton and Benita Corbin; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be noon Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Fellowship Baptist Church. Eulogist, Reverend Scottie Rice. Burial will follow at Lincoln Hills Memorial Park. West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 6, 2019
