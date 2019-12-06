|
|
Mr. Melvin "Firemouth" "Tootie" Thomas Britton, 71, of Gadsden, passed away on Nov. 27, 2019, at home.
Melvin is survived by his family. His memories will be cherished forever by his wife and best friend, Mary Smitherman Britton; children, Vanderia Britton, Vareesha (Kendrick) Britton, Area (Jalyn) Britton and Dimitri Smitherman of Gadsden; sisters, Betty Britton and Benita Corbin; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be noon Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Fellowship Baptist Church. Eulogist, Reverend Scottie Rice. Burial will follow at Lincoln Hills Memorial Park. West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 6, 2019