|
|
Merlin Behrend "Bunny" Hagedorn, 89, of Gadsden, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by mother, Ruth; father, Merlin; sister, Suzanne "Suzie" Hyman; and wife, Barbara. He is survived by daughters, Aimee Croatti, Lantana, FL, and Susan Claire Sinks, Glen Burnie, MD; sons, Richard Hagedorn, Gadsden, and David Hagedorn, Washington, DC; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Samuel Croatti, Brian and Becky Hagedorn, Andrew and Ava O'Neill, Julia Sinks; and great-grandson, Grady Hagedorn.
Born in Gadsden in 1929, Bunny attended Gadsden High School and graduated from Suwannee Military Academy. He earned his bachelor's degree at the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business and a master's degree in retail from NYU. He worked at Bloomingdale's department store in New York City before serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1952-54. He then returned to Gadsden to run the family business, Hagedorn's department store, eventually serving as president.
Bunny was active in the Gadsden community. He was a founder and president of the Downtown Action Council; president of the Chamber of Commerce; president of the Rotary Club; and vice-president of the Alabama Retail Association. He was a lifelong member of the Gadsden Country Club and avid tennis player well into his 70s. He reigned as the Gadsden City tennis champion for more than 10 years.
The family would like to acknowledge the care given by Encompass Hospice and Shirley Headrick, Donna Carroll, Susan Hyde, Tootsie Rogers, Sherry Williams and Ms. Veronica.
Visitation and services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Collier-Butler Funeral Home, followed by a burial service at 2 p.m. at the Temple Beth Israel Cemetery in North Gadsden.
Pallbearers include James, William and Robert Hyman, Brian Hagedorn, Christopher Sinks, Steven Croatti and Michael Widomski.
For donations (on behalf of his grandchildren Elizabeth and Andrew): JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation),1641 Worthington Road, Suite 340, West Palm Beach, FL 33409.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 29, 2019