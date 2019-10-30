|
|
Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Michael Derek Ward, 38, of Gadsden, who passed away at his home on Monday, October 28. Rev. Joey Motes will officiate. Interment will be at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Derek was a Christian who loved the Lord and his family with all his heart. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Preceding Derek in death were his grandparents, Dorothy Ward and Harold Ward, Calvin and Raycile Gray; aunt, Rose Kermondy; uncle, Travis Colley; and cousin, Nick Colley.
Survivors include his parents, Michael and Shirley Ward; sister, Melissa Ward Rawlins; niece, Tinsley Rawlins; uncle and aunt, Wayne and Mary Hudson; aunts, Debra Colley, Susan Boyles; and uncle, John Kermondy.
Pallbearers will be cousins and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Blake Hudson and Savannah Boyles.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 11 a.m. until the hour of service Wednesday at the funeral home. There will be no graveside services.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 30, 2019