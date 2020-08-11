Mr. Michael Earl Johnson, 63, of Piedmont, passed away on August 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Dorothy Johnson; and his brother, Ricky Johnson.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Vicki Johnson; brothers, William and Kenneth Johnson; sister, Clovis (Joe) Mayo.
Mr. Johnson was a loving husband and person.
