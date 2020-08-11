1/1
Michael Earl Johnson
Mr. Michael Earl Johnson, 63, of Piedmont, passed away on August 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Dorothy Johnson; and his brother, Ricky Johnson.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Vicki Johnson; brothers, William and Kenneth Johnson; sister, Clovis (Joe) Mayo.
Mr. Johnson was a loving husband and person.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
