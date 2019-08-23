|
|
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Crestwood Chapel for Mr. Michael Eugene Browning, 71, of Gadsden, who died Wednesday. Dr. Craig Carlisle and Brother Sammy O'Dell will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
He was a lifelong resident of Gadsden and graduated from Emma Sansom High School in 1965. He was a graduate of Jacksonville State University with a B.S. degree in business. He served his country as a member of the United States Army. He was retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. with over 40 years of service. He was a dedicated member of 12th Street Baptist Church, where he served as an usher. He had a true servant's heart and always made himself available to help those in need. He also attended Siberton Baptist Church in Attalla. In his retirement, he enjoyed bowling on several local leagues and attending tournaments. He enjoyed attending football, basketball and baseball games and spending time outdoors. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather who cherished his grandchildren and took such delight in spending time with them. His kind, loving and generous spirit will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Mary Elizabeth Browning; his parents, Ernest Farrell and Bonnie Barnes Browning; his sister, Paula Autwell; his brother, Phillip Farrell Browning; and in-laws, William Thomas and Georgia Rowland Tierce.
He is survived by his wife of 5 years, Brenda Green Browning; daughter, Jennifer (Michael) Coffey; grandson, Jacob Eli Coffey; granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Coffey; brothers-in-law, Larry (Barbara) Tierce, Herb Autwell; nephew, Kevin (Jamie) Jones; nieces, nephews and many close and special friends.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers are "Ferris Hall Sunday School Class."
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 12th Street Baptist Church or Siberton Baptist Church Attalla.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 23, 2019