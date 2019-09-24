|
|
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Episcopal Church of the Holy Comforter for Michael George Likos, 46, of Gadsden, who died Saturday. Reverend Carl Sexton will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Michael was a gifted pianist, and earned several degrees with honors in Epidemiology at UAB. He was working as an electrician and truly loved his work and his coworkers. He was a great teacher and was able to explain so anybody could learn from him. He was an intelligent and loved son and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by parents, George and Betty Likos; aunts, Bessie Chirolis, Mary Ella (Nick) Billiris, Katie Likos, Deloris Likos and Shirley Likos; and numerous cousins.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 24, 2019