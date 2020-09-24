Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Crestwood Cemetery for Mr. Michael "Mickey" Guice, age 76, of Gadsden, who died Monday after a long illness.

Mickey was a graduate of Gadsden High, retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber. He made a lot of friends and will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by wife, Betty; and parents, Arthur Hoyt and Marjorie Guice.

He is survived by son, Blake Guice; brother, Marty (Susan) Guice; and several nieces and nephews.

