Michael James ChapmanFuneral service for Mr. Michael James Chapman, age 40, of Glencoe will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, on November 7, 2020 at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Bro. Larry Perkins, Bro. Bill Wade, and his father Bro. Mike Chapman officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Chapman Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 PM to 8 PM Friday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery.Mr. Chapman went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Jerry Chapman, Ann Chapman and Walter Amos.Left to cherish his memories are his wife: Cassie Michelle Chapman; daughter: Katie Alexis Chapman; son: Caleb Michael Chapman; mother: Sherry Chapman; father: Mike Chapman; brother: David Chapman (Katie Rae); nephews: Jackson Chapman; Kindal and Tres Gammill, Cody Kimbrell, Andy Kilgore; grandmother: Louise White; special uncle: Steve (Julie) Chapman; mother-in-law: Debra Creel; father-in-law: Bill (Jenny) Creel; sisters-in-law: Shanna (Wilson) Gammill and Tanya (Rodney) Kilgore; a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.Michael was a 1998 graduate of Glencoe High School. He has an Associate's Degree in Applied Science. He is certified through Ford Asset Program and a diesel mechanic. He worked many years with MC Haulers where he was their onboard mechanic. He was working with MC Diesel Repair and ran his own company called CKC Services LLC.He was a member of Walk of Life Fellowship and a minister with the United Christian Ministerial Association.Pallbearers will be family and friends.Special thanks to Dr. Carter Capra MD and nurse, Crystalann at Alabama Oncology, special nurses: Phillip, Sarah, and Ashley at St. Vincent's Hospital and Tiffany with Encompass Home Health.Online condolences may be left to the family at:Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home"Our Family Serving Your Family"