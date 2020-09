Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Michael's life story with friends and family

Share Michael's life story with friends and family

Graveside service for Michael Jerome Bishop will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Lincoln Hill Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma Bishop; children, Sharida V. Jackson, Michelle Bishop, Modem Bishop, Anthonie Michael, Davin Wiggins and Alndis Robinson; grandchildren, Bella Marcel Bishop, Miles Avery Jackson, Adriel Julian Wiggins and Viviana Avril Gonzalez; siblings, Thomas Bishop, Barbara Kirby and Frank (Blanca) Bishop; a host of nieces and nephews.

Services by Professionals, Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store