Michael LasseterMichael Lasseter, age 45, of Glencoe, AL, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, surrounded by his family. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Lasseter Family Cemetery, at 11:00 a.m. The family will accept friends from 10 until the hour of the service at the cemetery. Chris Gallagher and Kevin Smith will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Mike was an honors graduate from Glencoe High School class of 1993. He attended Freed-Hardeman University for two years and then transferred to Jacksonville State University where he was an honors graduate with a degree in marketing. After he graduated, Mike moved to Atlanta where he joined the AGMC, a men's chorus. He was still actively participating in concerts. Mike made many loyal and lasting friendships with his chorus brothers and considered them family. When Mike moved back to Glencoe he became involved with the Theatre of Gadsden and performed in numerous plays, notably as a Pharaoh in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. He also appeared in The Diary of Ann Frank, among other productions.Mike was best known for his wicked sense of humor and the ability to make everyone around him laugh. He loved Auburn football and was an authority on old classic movies. Above all, Mike loved his family and friends. His absence will forever leave a huge void in the lives of those who loved him.Mike is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Hosimer and Norene Turner; and paternal grandparents, Thomas and Nelly Lasseter.He is survived by his parents, Robert and Sandra Lasseter; brother, Bobby (Lori) Lasseter; sister, Julie Lasseter; nieces and nephews, Kimberly (Nick) Bowen, Wesley (Jasmine) Bowen, Avery (Ryder) Cranford, Bradley Bowen, and Kori (Michael) Cranford; great nieces and nephews, Brielle, Hudson, Maze, Bryson, and Everleigh.Pallbearers will be Wesley Bowen, Bradley Bowen, Brian Bowen, Greg Wiggins, Lance Starhan, and Len Fukuda.The family would like to express a special thanks to the 6th floor CICU, 4th floor CVICU, Dr. Schroeder, Dr. Katie Hardman, and 6th floor ICU nurse Katie Jessica, at St. Vincent's, for the wonderful care and love shown to Mike and our family for the last 6 weeks. Also, a special thanks to Family Practice Physician Dr. Dwight Harper and his wife Amy.