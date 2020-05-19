|
|
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Steele Cemetery for Michael Lewis Free, who passed from this life on May 16, 2020, at the age of 55. Brother Steve Lucy will officiate. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
Michael was a 1982 graduate of Fontana, California. He was a loving father and grandfather. He loved life and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Jody Free; daughters, Crystal Free (Mark Bishop) and Anna Free; granddaughter, Madalyn Harville; parents, Lewis and Carol Free; chosen sister, Kathy Rhodes; and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Shane Smith, Keith Bryan, Matthew Pierce, Mark Bishop, Zach Gilliland and Vince Starling. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Rhodes and the maintenance department at UniPress.
The family will receive visitors from noon until 1 p.m. Tuesday at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 19, 2020