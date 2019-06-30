|
Michael (Mykey) David Foster passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at the age of 74.
He was preceded in death by his sweet grandson, John Wesley Foster and sister, Janice Foster Wheeler.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Judy Mccain Foster; son, Michael Foster Jr. (Taronza); daughters, Beth Whiteside (Tim), Traci Thomason (Len); grandchildren, Brett Whiteside (Natalie), Clint Foster (Sarah), Makenzie Thomason, Mccain Foster, Sadie Thomason, Ella Grace Whiteside, Reece Thomason, Brooks Whiteside and Maya Whisenant-Thomason; great-grandson, Davis Whiteside; sister, Connie Battles (AB); special friend, Tommy Mayes; and special niece, Jerolyn Davis.
Mike was a decorated Army veteran and a proud member of the Cedar Bend Masonic Lodge #583. Dad was an avid writer and enjoyed writing short stories and even a few novels. He loved to spend time tinkering in his workshop, watching the Atlanta Braves and cooking. After his stroke, he was robbed of his ability to speak clearly but overcame that with dignity and grace and is now singing John Denver in heaven with his precious John Wesley. He struggled with many health issues but remained the patriarch of our family and blessed us with his wisdom and kindness. His heart was not working properly and we think he just had too much love for it to hold. We have never seen such strength in one man who seemed to constantly have to overcome adversity, but our daddy did it and he did it with a sweet smile on his face. To know him was to love him. He absolutely made you a better person for being around him. We are so grateful to him for teaching us how to love, overcome, and guide.
Per Mike's wishes he will be cremated, and the family will receive friends on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Village Chapel Funeral Home.
Special thanks to the Amedisys Healthcare family, Gadsden Fire Department, especially Craig Chappell, and Jimy Matlock.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Gadsden Fire Department Local 454 Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 1983, Gadsden, AL 35903; or to Cedar Bend Masonic Lodge #583.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 30, 2019