Michael Paul Smith, 69, of Gadsden, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. His burial took place in Crestwood Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by parents, Paul and Ann (Fortson) Smith; and his brother, David Mark Smith.
He is survived by his stepmother, Roxie Smith; and close friends, Lawanda Kelly and Derrek Morgan.
Mike served with the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era, receiving the National Defense Medal and the Vietnamese Service Medal. He worked with Alabama Power at the Gadsden Steam Plant and Farley Nuclear Plant and retired with 19 years of service after becoming disabled with M.S.
Mike had a strong faith in God and was known by everyone for his kindness and generosity. Even though he was confined to a wheelchair, he was always saying that he was very blessed.
A special thanks goes to his friends and the staff at Meadowood Retirement Village, where he resided for the past 15 years.
Also thank you Dr. Akisanya, Jennifer Patterson and Samantha Lumpkin for your special care.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 25, 2020