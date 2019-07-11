|
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Michael Anthony Quinn, 60, of Webster's Chapel, who passed away on Tuesday, July 9. Rev. Ronnie Moore and Rev. Robby Joplin will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Michael was a graduate of Alexandria High School. He loved kayaking and the outdoors. He loved to go to bluegrass festivals. He enjoyed bike rallies, where he sold T-shirts. He was known as T-Shirt Mike and Monkey Mike.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rascoe and Maggie Quinn and Olin and Beatrice Broadwell.
He is survived by his children, Jeremy (Summer) Quinn, Robin (Ashley) Quinn; grandchildren, Finley Reece, Tucker Allen, Penelope Faye; mother, Connie Quinn; father, Herstine Quinn; a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his special someone, Wendy Causey.
Pallbearers will be friends, John Pence, Bryan Crane, Glenn Cornelius, Ron Ilam, Hank Nelson, Ron Crane, Allen Miller and Thomas Williams.
Special thanks to Dr. Fernandez and the Staff at Gadsden Regional SICU.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Liver Foundation. Call 1-212-668-1000.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 11, 2019