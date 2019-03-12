|
(1948 – 2019)
Michael R. Dail of Ball Play, Alabama, passed away unexpectedly at home March 5, 2019, at the age of 70. Born in Kinston, North Carolina, to John Dail, Jr., and Jean Dail, he was preceded in death by both parents; and sister, Janet Dail.
He grew up on the Dail farm in North Carolina surrounded by lots of family that he loved. At 18, he entered in the Army and proudly served in Vietnam for which he earned many medals and accolades. After returning from the war and moving to Alabama, he met the love of his life, Patsy. He worked many years in sales. He then finished his working career at ANCDF in Anniston. In 2005, he and some of his family moved to Ball Play, where they started the little farm with the big heart, Ballydail Farm. Retiring at 65, he spent the rest of his days on the farm with the animals he loved so much. Ballydail Farm will never be the same. Michael was kind, big hearted, and always up for some "trouble."
He is survived by his wife and true love, Patsy Jones Dail; son, Tim (Wendy) McCord; and his girls, Katie (Thomas) Mathis and Becky (Jeremy) Ramsey. He also left behind several grand- and great-grandchildren. Forever and always Papa, he was always there when they "needed" to get into something. He's also survived by brothers, John (Deb) Dail III and Terry Dail, and too many beloved family members to name, as well as many he considered family. He left his mark on this world with everyone he met, and he is dearly missed!
Loving anything educational, he donated his body to Science. At a later date, the Dail clan will gather together with friends in North Carolina for a celebration of life. Because of his love for animals, the family requests that people donate to their local animal shelter in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 12, 2019