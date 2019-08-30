|
Michael Warren Lancaster, 55, formerly of Huntsville, died August 28 at his home in Gadsden.
Mr. Lancaster is survived by his daughter, Ella Lancaster of Homewood; his father, Dewey Ralph Lancaster of Gadsden; his mother, Eugenia Burton Lancaster of Fayetteville, TN; and his brothers, Leslie (Donna) Lancaster and Ryan (LeeAnn) Lancaster, both of Huntsville.
A private graveside service will be held in Gadsden.
Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 30, 2019